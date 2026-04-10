Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans South Senseney Circle Water Outage for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on South Senseney Circle and vicinity on Tuesday, April 15th, 2026, at 8:00am for water valve replacement.

The following streets will be included in the water outage and low water pressure during the work.

South Senseney Circle (3212 South Senseney Circle to Simba Lane)

2409 Lion Drive

Tabby Drive

The utility construction crew anticipates finishing the water valve replacement and restoring water service by approximately 4:00pm.