APSU Men’s Tennis Falls 4-0 to Alabama

Nashville, TN – Rohan Loubser and Logan Tomovski earned a commanding 6-2 win over the #92 ranked doubles team in the country; however, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 4-0 decision to Alabama, Friday, at the Curry Tennis Center.

Loubser and Tomovski both earned their first-career ranked victory over Alabama’s top pairing of Vit Kalina and Jacob Olar. Following the duo’s win, the Govs’ No. 2 pairing of Vincent Lu and Glen Arnet dropped a 6-1 match, while Bodi van Galen and Lucas Ranciaro fell 6-3 to the Crimson Tide’s No. 3 pairing which ranks as the No. 82 doubles pairing in collegiate tennis.

The APSU Govs fell in singles, with Ranciaro, Lu, and Loubser falling in straight sets, with Ranciaro falling in a pair of 6-3 frames. With the result decided, Felipe De La Hormaza, Tomovski, and Arnet left their matches unfinished with De La Hormaza’s match tied 4-4 in the second set.

Results

Doubles

Order of finish: 1, 2, 3

Singles

Order of Finish: 6, 2, 1

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Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team prepares for its final match of the regular season when it faces Tennessee State for a Sunday 11:30am match at the Governors Tennis Courts in Clarksville.