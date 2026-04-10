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Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Edge Bellarmine 4-3

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Triumphs Over Bellarmine. (Madison Harrigan, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Triumphs Over Bellarmine. (Madison Harrigan, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisLouisville, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned a 4-3 victory against Bellarmine, Friday, at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center.

The Governors fell in doubles, with Pauline Bruns and Elena Thiel taking their loss 6-2. Luca Bohlen and Yi-Ching Huang fell in a close 6-4 match. With the doubles point in hand, Sophia Baranov and Clemence Butavand’s match was left unfinished with the APSU Govs trailing 4-5. 

Baranov clinched the win for the Governors in a near three-hour match after dropping the first set 2-6. In the second set, Baranov defeated her opponent 7-4 in the tiebreak round, taking the match to a third set. In a back-and-forth match, Baranov ended the day with an 8-6 final set, giving the APSU Govs their 12th win of the season. 

In their third matches of the season, Ayden Kujawa fell in two sets, 6-1 and 6-0 and Alice Bolton was defeated, 6-1 and 6-2. Luca Bohlen put the APSU Govs on the board with a 6-2, and 6-0 win. Huang claimed the second point for the Govs with a 6-4, 6-1 win. Clemence Butavand tied the match 3-3 with a two set win, 6-4 in both frames. 

Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine

Doubles 

  1. Vendula Kryslova / Reese Parker (BU), def. Luca Bohlen / Yi-Ching Huang, 6-4
  2. Sophia Baranov / Clemence Butavand (APSU) vs. Marika Caruk / Nikola Kollartisch (BU), 4-5, unfinished
  3. Gracie Hurley / Lillie Willis (BU) def. Pauline Bruns / Elena Thiel (APSU), 6-2

    Order of Finish: 3, 1 

Singles 

  1. Sophia Baranov (APSU) def. Vendula Kryslova (BU), 2-6, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (8-6)
  2. Yi-Ching Huang (APSU) def. Reese Parker (BU), 6-4, 6-1
  3. Luca Bohlen (APSU) def. Marika Caruk (BU), 6-2, 6-0
  4. Clemence Butavand (APSU) def. Nikola Kollaritsch (BU), 6-4, 6-4
  5. Gracie Hurley (BU) def. Ayden Kujawa (APSU), 6-1, 6-0
  6. Lillie Willis (BU) def. Alice Bolton (APSU), 6-1, 6-2

    Order of Finish: 5, 3, 6, 2, 4, 1 

Follow the APSU Govs 

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team stays in Kentucky, facing Louisville on Saturday at 11:00am.

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