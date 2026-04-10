Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Edge Bellarmine 4-3

Louisville, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned a 4-3 victory against Bellarmine, Friday, at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center.
The Governors fell in doubles, with Pauline Bruns and Elena Thiel taking their loss 6-2. Luca Bohlen and Yi-Ching Huang fell in a close 6-4 match. With the doubles point in hand, Sophia Baranov and Clemence Butavand’s match was left unfinished with the APSU Govs trailing 4-5.
Baranov clinched the win for the Governors in a near three-hour match after dropping the first set 2-6. In the second set, Baranov defeated her opponent 7-4 in the tiebreak round, taking the match to a third set. In a back-and-forth match, Baranov ended the day with an 8-6 final set, giving the APSU Govs their 12th win of the season.
In their third matches of the season, Ayden Kujawa fell in two sets, 6-1 and 6-0 and Alice Bolton was defeated, 6-1 and 6-2. Luca Bohlen put the APSU Govs on the board with a 6-2, and 6-0 win. Huang claimed the second point for the Govs with a 6-4, 6-1 win. Clemence Butavand tied the match 3-3 with a two set win, 6-4 in both frames.
Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine
Doubles
- Vendula Kryslova / Reese Parker (BU), def. Luca Bohlen / Yi-Ching Huang, 6-4
- Sophia Baranov / Clemence Butavand (APSU) vs. Marika Caruk / Nikola Kollartisch (BU), 4-5, unfinished
- Gracie Hurley / Lillie Willis (BU) def. Pauline Bruns / Elena Thiel (APSU), 6-2
Order of Finish: 3, 1
Singles
- Sophia Baranov (APSU) def. Vendula Kryslova (BU), 2-6, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (8-6)
- Yi-Ching Huang (APSU) def. Reese Parker (BU), 6-4, 6-1
- Luca Bohlen (APSU) def. Marika Caruk (BU), 6-2, 6-0
- Clemence Butavand (APSU) def. Nikola Kollaritsch (BU), 6-4, 6-4
- Gracie Hurley (BU) def. Ayden Kujawa (APSU), 6-1, 6-0
- Lillie Willis (BU) def. Alice Bolton (APSU), 6-1, 6-2
Order of Finish: 5, 3, 6, 2, 4, 1
Follow the APSU Govs
For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).
Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team stays in Kentucky, facing Louisville on Saturday at 11:00am.