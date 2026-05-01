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Clarksville Obituary: Ramnik Mojilal Shah

October 14th, 1934 - April 30th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
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Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Ramnik Mojilal Shah, age 91, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, April 30th, 2026 at his residence.

A funeral service will be live streamed in Saturday, May 2nd, 2026 at 11:00am. The stream may be accessed by going to www.nealtarpleyparchman.com and clicking on Ramnik’s tribute.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com

To send flowers to the family of Ramnik, please visit our floral store.
 
 

About Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

At Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, we offer you a comfortable welcoming environment to gather in remembrance of lives well lived. From the first phone call to the final disposition, our experienced staff will ensure your time with us is memorable and uplifting.

Our staff brings together decades of experience caring for families of all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life. At our funeral home, we will treat you and your loved ones like family with services that exceed your expectations. 

For more information, please visit www.neal-tarpley.com

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