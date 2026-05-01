Clarksville Obituary: Ramnik Mojilal Shah

Clarksville, TN – Ramnik Mojilal Shah, age 91, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, April 30th, 2026 at his residence.

A funeral service will be live streamed in Saturday, May 2nd, 2026 at 11:00am. The stream may be accessed by going to www.nealtarpleyparchman.com and clicking on Ramnik’s tribute.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com