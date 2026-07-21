Clarksville Obituary: Sally Swigart

Clarksville, TN – Sally Swigart, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18th, 2026, surrounded by her loving family.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12:00pm Thursday July 23rd, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Officiating will be Pastor Willie Simpson. The Swigart family will receive friends from 10:00am-12:00pm until the hour of the service at the funeral home.

Burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Sally was born April 29th, 1942, in American Samoa. As a teenager, she moved to Oahu, Hawaii to live with her cousin Tina and family, where her life’s journey began.

In October 1960, Sally married Richard Swigart, the love of her life, just six weeks after they met. Together they raised Mike and Wanda and built a family rooted in hard work, faith, and love.

As a proud military wife, Sally supported Richard throughout his 22 years in the U.S. Army, creating a loving home through the challenges of military life.

Sally worked at several local Clarksville restaurants, including Pic-A-Rib and Shoney’s, where she was known for her strong work ethic, warm smile, and caring spirit. In retirement, she cherished time with her family, helped care for her grandchildren, and enjoyed returning to Hawaii to reconnect with loved ones.

Sally was a member of LifePoint Church and, before health challenges limited her activities, faithfully served in KidPoint, sharing her love of children and her Christian faith.

After Richard’s passing, Sally became deeply involved with the Gold Star Wives of America, offering support and friendship to other surviving spouses of military service members. She served as President of the Tuck-a-ssee chapter from 2018 to 2022, leaving a meaningful legacy of leadership, compassion, and service. Through the local chapter, she formed many lasting friendships with women who continued to stay in touch until her passing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Swigart; grandson, Joshua Swigart; and parents, Faimalo Mao and Lauga Lau.

She is survived by her son, Mike (Ann) Swigart; daughter, Wanda (Troy) Ritenour; grandchildren, Whitney (Jeremy Pickett) Swigart, Joshua Swigart, Eldon (Hayle) Ritenour, Alberta Ritenour, Miller (Shelby Binkley) Ritenour, and Rudy Ritenour; great-grandchildren, Isabella Swigart, Mollie Wofford, Marissa Swigart, and Carson Ritenour; and many extended family members and dear friends.

Sally will be remembered for her devotion to family, strength as a military spouse, service to others, and generous heart. Her legacy of love, perseverance, and kindness will live on through all who knew her. A special thank you to her caregiver Misty who faithfully took care of her this past year.

“Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her.” — Proverbs 31:28

The family finds comfort knowing Sally is reunited with her beloved husband and loved ones who went before her, resting peacefully with her Lord and Savior.