Mint Indian & Greek Buffet brings exotic flavors to North Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Mint Indian & Greek Buffet restaurant opened Monday, March 13th to the delight of patrons that kept the building near capacity at lunchtime.

Mint Indian & Greek Buffet is not your typical buffet. The spices, the sauces, and items are robustly cooked and seasoned to perfection. There are five buffet tables providing a wide selection of Indian and Greek cuisines; including all you can eat Gyros.

“Mint was wonderful. All the food was delicious. It was hard to decide what to eat so I got a little sampling of everything. I loved every bit of it. I’m so glad to have a restaurant like this on this side of of town. It’s very exciting,” said Elizabeth Lane.

Some of the signature items on the buffet are Chicken Curry, Vegetable Pilaf, Cabbage Poriyal, Goat Curry, Butter Chicken, Fish 65, Tandoori Chicken, Basmati Rice, Mixed Greens Dal, Veg Pizza, Lamb Pizza, Tabouli Salad, Pasta Salad, Fresh Fruit, Green Beans & Almonds, Fresh Green Salad, Spinach Pakora, Mushroom Pakora, Vegetable Pilaf, Lentil Soup, Rice Pudding and Chicken Tikka Masala to name a few.

The tandoor chicken was nicely spiced, tender and juicy. A pleasant surprise was the pakora dishes. The spinach and mushroom pakora were simply delectable. I sampled the fish 65, butter chicken, chicken curry, basmatic rice and others.

Everything was so good, it was hard to decide what to get next. The curry dishes were just terrific.

“Mint is great. We’ve been waiting for it to open. Now that is open, it’s great,” stated Staff Sergeant William Rodriguez with the 32nd Field Artillery Regiment. “The food is really good.”

The lunchtime buffet is $12.99 and the dinner buffet is $15.99. Given the quality of the cooking and the ingredients used, both are a superb deal.

“Finally, the culture borders of Clarksville has expanded with Mint Indian & Greek Buffet. From start to finish, this buffet has got to be the biggest buffet in the entire city. That’s one of the reasons I checked it out today,” said Joe Padula of The Joe Padula Radio Show. “But then the food, it was just full of flavor, perfectly cooked and on top of it the ambience was, to be honest, I felt like I was out of Clarksville for a little bit. It was nice, Mint, absolutely.”

“Everything today went really smooth. It was a great turnout. There was a lot of excitement and buzz about the food. A lot of people really loved it. The compliments kept rolling in. They felt that everything was nice, it tasted great and was an exotic change for the local venue,” manager Charlie Reed stated.

If your looking for great food and great atmosphere, give Mint Indian & Greek Buffet restaurant a try.

The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 11:00am to 1:45pm for lunch and from 5:00pm to 8:00pm for dinner. They are closed on Sundays.

The Mint Indian & Greek Buffet restaurant is located at 3441 Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville, Tennessee, next to the Piggly Wiggly supermarket.

