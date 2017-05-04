Clarksville Police Officers turn a Potentially Bad Situation into a Good Deed

Clarksville, TN – On May 3rd, 2017 around 10:22am, Clarksville Police Officers were called to the area of Maddox Circle about a child, 2 years old, who had gotten out of their house and had been found by a neighbor. The neighbor had knocked on the child’s door, but there was no answer.

When Officer Jeff Derico and Officer Mohammed Dennis arrived, they went to the child’s house and spoke to the mother of the child. She was asleep when the child got out of the house.

Instead of just returning the child or taking some sort of legal action, they took the time and invested their own money to help the single mother figure out a solution to prevent the 2 year old from getting out the door.

They bought two child safe door knob covers to go over the door knobs, preventing the child from opening the door but allowing the adult to open the door knob normally. The officers, mom and child all gave the door a test run to make sure it worked as designed.

Little Houdini couldn’t open the door, but all the adults opened it with ease.

