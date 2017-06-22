Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, Commissioner Bob Rolfe announce Mohawk Industries to Expand Operations in Dickson

Nashville, TN – After attaining a significant production milestone and opening a new customer experience center within its state-of-the-art ceramic tile manufacturing plant in Dickson earlier in 2017, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Mohawk Industries have announced that the world’s leading flooring manufacturer will expand manufacturing operations in Tennessee.

Mohawk will add a second plant near its recently built Dickson tile factory.

“Mohawk is a global leader in the tile industry and it means a great deal that a company of this magnitude has made the decision to expand in Tennessee. Mohawk’s investment in Dickson County brings us one step closer to our goal of making Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs,” stated Haslam.

“Tennessee is known for its manufacturing industry and it is exciting news that Mohawk will be adding 245 new jobs to this sector,” Rolfe said. “Mohawk’s decision to build this new plant in the Dickson area validates this global company’s confidence in hiring and employing talented Tennessee residents and grow its business here.”

The second plant in Dickson will add 245 jobs at full capacity and is scheduled to begin operations in late 2018. Construction on the new facility will start in summer 2017. The plant will be operated by Mohawk’s Dal-Tile division, the largest manufacturer of ceramic tile in North America. Dal-Tile offers products under the best-known brand names in the industry: Daltile, Marazzi, American Olean, Ragno and Mohawk Ceramic Tile.

“The positive experiences we had previously in selecting the location, working with state and local officials, and then executing on our plan to create the Dickson tile manufacturing plant — as well as expanding our team with tremendously talented people from Dickson and the surrounding area — made us ultimately realize that we didn’t need to look very far to find the ideal location for this second plant,” said John Turner, Jr., president of Dal-Tile.

“We’re excited about this opportunity to expand our team in Dickson, in order to help our customers be more successful,” Turner added. “We will share more specific details about this operation, including career opportunities, at a later date.”

Since beginning operations in March 2016, Mohawk’s Dickson tile plant has produced approximately 100 million square feet of innovative and stylish tile products used to create remarkable living spaces in new and remodeled homes, as well as to add fashion and performance for many commercial projects.

The plant also recently opened an extensive customer showroom that details the industry-leading tile business’s vision, history, products and processes. Dal-Tile sells through a network of more than 300 company-owned sales service centers, slab centers, design galleries and studios, as well as through independent distributors and leading home center retailers nationwide.

Dal-Tile offers the most comprehensive product line in the ceramic tile industry, including popular large-format, wood-look plank collections and ceramic products created with Reveal ImagingÒ technology that replicate the visuals of marble and other materials.

“It is a rare day when a county can celebrate the opening of a second facility from the same manufacturer,” Dickson County Mayor Bob Rial said. “We worked hard to get the first Mohawk plant here two years ago, so we are doubly grateful and honored that Mohawk chose to open a second facility. It speaks well of our workforce, our community and our relationship with Mohawk.”

“Dal-Tile and Mohawk have quickly become a valuable part of the economy of the city of Dickson since opening the manufacturing facility in the William D. Field-Dickson County Industrial Park,” Dickson Mayor Don L. Weiss Jr. said. “The company’s decision to expand with a second plant is further evidence of Mohawk’s confidence in the workforce of Dickson and surrounding areas.”

“TVA and Dickson Electric System congratulate Mohawk on its latest announcement to locate and create hundreds of new jobs in Dickson, Tennessee,” TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley said. “We are pleased to partner with the State of Tennessee, the Dickson County Chamber of Commerce, city and county officials to facilitate Mohawk’s new location decision.”

Dickson and Dickson County are represented by Sen. Kerry Roberts (R – Springfield), Rep. Michael Curcio (R – Dickson) and Rep. Mary Littleton (R – Dickson) in the Tennessee General Assembly.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring.

Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, IVC, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin.

During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

About the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s mission is to develop strategies which help make Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs. To grow and strengthen Team Tennessee, the department seeks to attract new corporate investment in Tennessee and works with Tennessee companies to facilitate expansion and economic growth. Tennessee is the only three-time winner of “State of the Year” for economic development by Business Facilities magazine.

Find us on the web: www.tnecd.com

Follow us on Twitter: @tnecd. Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/tnecd

Sections

Topics