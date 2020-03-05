|
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Shady Lane Area Water Outage
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department has turned off water service on Shady Lane, Hilltop Court and Lewter Drive to repair a water main leak.
The water outage is also affecting residents in Evans Mobile Estates.
Low water pressure may also affect area residents.
The water main leak is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 4:00pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
