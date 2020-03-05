Tennessee Governor Bill Lee reports Formation of Coronavirus Task Force

Group to develop public health solutions for Tennessee

Nashville, TN – On Wednesday, March 4th, 2020, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the formation of a Coronavirus Task Force to enhance Tennessee’s coordinated efforts to prevent, identify, and treat potential cases of COVID-19.

“As confirmed cases of the coronavirus spread across the country, it is important that Tennessee remains prepared,” said Governor Bill Lee.

“To help us be even better prepared, this group of experts will work closely with me and my administration, along with local, state, and federal agencies as we continue to monitor any potential developments. I appreciate their willingness to serve our state,” Governor Lee stated.

The task force will develop and execute strong precautionary measures, resource allocation, and emergency response plans should the need arise in Tennessee.

The following Tennesseans will serve on the task force:

Dr. Lisa Piercey , Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Health

, Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Health Dr. Penny Schwinn , Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Education

, Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Education Dr. Jonathan Moorman , Infectious Disease Division Chief, East TN State University

, Infectious Disease Division Chief, East TN State University Dr. Martha Buchanan , Director, Knox County Metro Health Dept.

, Director, Knox County Metro Health Dept. Mike Krause , Executive Director, Tennessee Higher Education Commission

, Executive Director, Tennessee Higher Education Commission Bradley Jackson , President and CEO, TN Chamber of Commerce

, President and CEO, TN Chamber of Commerce Dr. Tom Talbot , Chief Hospital Epidemiologist, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

, Chief Hospital Epidemiologist, Vanderbilt University Medical Center Dr. Jonathan Perlin , Chief Medical Officer, HCA

, Chief Medical Officer, HCA Dr. Wendy Long , President and CEO, TN Hospital Association

, President and CEO, TN Hospital Association Dr. Sara Cross , Infectious Disease Chief, Regional One Health

, Infectious Disease Chief, Regional One Health Holly Sullivan , Director of Worldwide Economic Development, Amazon

, Director of Worldwide Economic Development, Amazon Doug Kreulen , Chief Executive Officer, Nashville International Airport

, Chief Executive Officer, Nashville International Airport Jeff Aiken , President, TN Farm Bureau

, President, TN Farm Bureau David Lusk , Director, FedEx Global Security Operations Center

, Director, FedEx Global Security Operations Center Rebecca Kelly, State Director, AARP Tennessee

For more information regarding COVID-19, visit https://www.tn.gov/health.

