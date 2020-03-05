|
Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball defeats Missouri 64-51 in 2nd round of SEC Tournament
Greenville, SC – The No. 6 seed Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team overcame a 13-point second-quarter deficit and ended up winning by 13, in a 64-51 victory over 11th-seeded Missouri in the second round of the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Thursday night.
The Tigers got off to a hot start with Blackwell and Jordan Roundtree combining for nine points to give Missouri a seven-point lead four minutes in before Rennia Davis knocked down a long-range jumper to end the Mizzou run and pull the score to 9-4 at the media timeout.
Following the timeout Blackwell converted on a three, but Kushkituah got the put-back on the other end and freshman Jordan Horston followed it up with a driving layup on the next possession to move the score to 12-8 with just under two minutes remaining in the quarter. The Tigers answered with a 5-0 run before redshirt junior Jaiden McCoy hit a pair free throws to send UT into the second period trailing 17-10.
Mizzou built its lead back up to six off free throws and a Jordan Chavis layup before Burrell scored seven-straight points to give UT its first lead of the game at 41-40 with 3:39 left in the period. Burrell scored two more points on a running jumper, and Kushkituah and Horston each added buckets to extend the Tennessee run to 13-0 and stretch the lead to 47-40. Jazmine Massengill beat the shot clock to score the final bucket of the quarter and put the score at 49-40 heading into the final stanza.
Horston and Davis combined for four-straight points for UT to boost the lead back to 10 by the 2:39 mark. Mizzou scrapped back within seven off free throws, but Tennessee closed out the game with an 8-2 run to win 64-51.
Next Up Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball
The Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team advances to play No. 3 seed Kentucky (21-7) at 7:15pm on Friday, March 6th, 2020 in the SEC Third Round.
