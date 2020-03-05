Coronavirus Update: Vice President Mike Pence in Minnesota, Washington state

Washington, D.C. – The Donald Trump Administration’s whole-of-government response to the Coronavirus continues today as Vice President Mike Pence visited a Minnesota company leading in healthcare innovation before he holds a briefing with Governor Jay Inslee of Washington.



“I’ll be traveling with many members of the task force to Minnesota,” the Vice President announced yesterday. “We’ll be visiting 3M, which is poised to literally begin manufacturing millions more masks for our healthcare workers.”

