Austin Peay State University adds Heather Haskins

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head soccer coach Naomi Kolarova has continued to build her 2020 recruiting class from within the state of Tennessee with the signing of Heather Haskins, the fifth signee in the class that comes entirely from Tennessee.

Haskins joins Tori Case, Isabel Petre, Courtney Steck, and Hannah Wilson in the 2020 singing class, which is exclusively from the Volunteer State.

Petre and Wilson both call Knoxville home, while Steck and Wilson both reside in the mid-state, making Haskins the lone representative from West Tennessee.

Heather Haskins

An Arlington, Tennessee native, Haskins played under coach Cooper Rawls at Arlington High School. Haskins played center back for the Tigers soccer team, while also playing basketball and running track during her prep career.

Why Heather chose Austin Peay State University

“I chose Austin Peay State University for the location, the nice campus, and it was recommended by peers.”

Thoughts from APSU coach Naomi Kolarova

“Heather is a strong, tough defender who tackles well and is really difficult to beat. She reads the game and is not afraid to play physical. Due to some personnel changes we managed to pick her up late, and I think she’s going to help solidify our defense immediately. We want to concede less goals next year and Heather will help us to do that. We are excited she has chosen to join us!”

