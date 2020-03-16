|
|
|
|
15 days to slow Coronavirus spread
Washington, D.C. – Wednesday afternoon, March 16th, 2020, President Donald Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force issued new guidelines to help protect Americans during the global Coronavirus outbreak.
President Trump: Taking action now will keep America ahead of the curve
While the President leads a nationwide response, bringing together government resources and private-sector ingenuity, every American can help slow the virus’ spread and keep our most high-risk populations safe.
New Recommendations
Even if you are young and otherwise healthy, you are at risk—and your activities can increase the risk of contracting the Coronavirus for others. Everyone can do their part.
There’s no better way to protect your family and your community than by arming yourself with accurate, up-to-date information.
