15 days to slow Coronavirus spread

Washington, D.C. – Wednesday afternoon, March 16th, 2020, President Donald Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force issued new guidelines to help protect Americans during the global Coronavirus outbreak.

President Trump: Taking action now will keep America ahead of the curve



The new recommendations are simple to follow but will have a resounding impact on public health.

While the President leads a nationwide response, bringing together government resources and private-sector ingenuity, every American can help slow the virus’ spread and keep our most high-risk populations safe.

New Recommendations

Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.

If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.

If your children are sick, keep them at home. Contact your medical provider.

If someone in your household has tested positive for the Coronavirus, keep the entire household at home.

If you are an older American, stay home and away from other people.

If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition—such as a significant heart or lung disease—stay home and away from other people.

