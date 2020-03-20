Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office releases Coronavirus Update

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says for the latest information on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Montgomery County Government, visit the MoCoInfo App and select the COVID-19 icon.

To download the app go to the Apple Store or Google Play and search Mont. You can also click on the link below.

https://apps.myocv.com/share/a26737040

The app will provide alerts from the CDC, travel notices, and answer frequently asked questions. It will also provide alerts and news from local officials pertaining directly to Clarksville and Montgomery County.

“The added COVID-19 feature on the MoCoInfo App provides us with another opportunity to keep citizens informed. I encourage everyone to download the MoCoInfo App to stay up to date with what is happening in Montgomery County,” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

To receive alerts from the CDC and local officials, you will need to turn on alerts in the settings menu. Please see graphic below for directions.

