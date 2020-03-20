|
Tennessee Department of Health confirms two more cases of Coronavirus in Montgomery County
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports two new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Montgomery County today, Friday, March 20th, 2020. That brings the total in Montgomery County up to three.
Two cases have now been confirmed in Dickson County. Robertson County has two cases confirmed. There are now two cases reported in Cheatham County.
In total, there are now 228 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state of Tennessee. That is up 74 from Thursday’s 154 cases.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a total of 15,219 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. There have now been 201 deaths in the United States connected to coronavirus.
There are confirmed cases in all 50 states including District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and U.S. Virgin Islands.
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
