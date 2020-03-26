Tennessee Department of Health reports new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee rises 173

Nashville, TN – Today, Thursday, March 26th, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there are now 957 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19. That is an increase of 173 cases from Wednesday’s 784. Confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Montgomery County remains at six.

There have been five more confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Robertson County bringing the total to twenty. No new cases have been reported in Cheatham County, the total there remains at seven.

Dickson County has two more confirmed cases bring the total to seven. There have been two reported cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Houston County.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 203 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 76,514 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. There have now been 1,093 deaths in the United States connected to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

County Cases Anderson County 3 Bedford County 1 Benton County 1 Blount County 4 Bradley County 5 Campbell County 2 Cannon County 1 Carroll County 3 Cheatham County 7 Chester County 2 Claiborne County 2 Cocke County 1 Cumberland County 6 Davidson County 203 Dekalb County 2 Dickson County 7 Dyer County 3 Fayette County 3 Franklin County 3 Gibson County 2 Greene County 8 Grundy County 1 Hamblen County 2 Hamilton County 28 Hardin County 1 Hawkins County 1 Houston County 2 Jefferson County 4 Knox County 26 Lewis County 2 Lincoln County 1 Loudon County 6 Macon County 1 Madison County 2 Marion County 2 Maury County 7 McMinn County 3 Meigs County 1 Monroe County 2 Montgomery County 6 Overton County 1 Perry County 1 Putnam County 11 Roane County 1 Robertson County 20 Rutherford County 27 Scott County 1 Sevier County 3 Shelby County 147 Sullivan County 4 Sumner County 43 Tipton County 8 Unicoi County 1 Washington County 9 White County 1 Williamson County 70 Wilson County 13 Pending 112 Out of TN 117 Grand Total 957

Case Management Protocol

TDH will post updated COVID-19 cases including county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including: Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

