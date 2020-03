101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell to Hold Virtual Town Hall on COVID-19

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff

Fort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell will hold a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 at 6:00pm to discuss the updated measures at Fort Campbell to mitigate the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Major General Brian Winski, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, will lead the discussion. Additional division and garrison leaders and medical experts will contribute.

The town hall will be live-streamed on the Fort Campbell Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FortCampbell.

Fort Campbell’s goal is to preserve readiness, and to protect the health and welfare of Soldiers, Families and the Fort Campbell community.

Leaders are continually and proactively working the challenges associated with preventing the spread of the virus, in close coordination with civilian partners and authorities.

