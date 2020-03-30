|
Tennessee Department of Health reports 297 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there are 1834 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Monday, March 30th, 2020 in Tennessee. That is up 297 cases from Saturday’s 1537. There have been seven deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
There have been no new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Montgomery County. The total cases remains at thirteen.
Two additional cases of coronavirus has been reported in Robertson County bringing the total to twenty seven. No new cases has been reported in Cheatham County. The total cases in Cheathm County is eight.
One new case has been confirmed in Dickson County. The total there is now twelve. Cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Houston County is at one. No new cases have been reported in Benton County leaving the total at three. There have been no new cases reported in Carroll County. The total remains at five.
Henry County has one case of coronavirus (COVID-19) reported.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 374 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 153,246 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. There have now been 2,828 deaths in the United States connected to coronavirus (COVID-19).
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
