Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Tennessee Department of Health reports 297 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee

March 30, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Tennessee Department of HealthNashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there are 1834 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Monday, March 30th, 2020 in Tennessee. That is up 297 cases from Saturday’s 1537. There have been seven deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.

There have been no new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Montgomery County. The total cases remains at thirteen.

Coronavirus.

Coronavirus.

Two additional cases of coronavirus has been reported in Robertson County bringing the total to twenty seven. No new cases has been reported in Cheatham County. The total cases in Cheathm County is eight.

One new case has been confirmed in Dickson County. The total there is now twelve. Cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Houston County is at one. No new cases have been reported in Benton County leaving the total at three. There have been no new cases reported in Carroll County. The total remains at five.

Henry County has one case of coronavirus (COVID-19) reported.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 374 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 153,246 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. There have now been 2,828 deaths in the United States connected to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

Patient county name Cases
Anderson 9
Bedford 1
Benton 3
Bledsoe 2
Blount 10
Bradley 9
Campbell 4
Cannon 2
Carroll 5
Carter 1
Cheatham 8
Chester 3
Claiborne 2
Cocke 1
Coffee 1
Cumberland 11
Davidson 364
DeKalb 4
Dickson 12
Dyer 3
Fayette 10
Fentress 1
Franklin 5
Gibson 5
Giles 1
Greene 12
Grundy 2
Hamblen 2
Hamilton 40
Hardeman 1
Hardin 1
Hawkins 4
Haywood 2
Henry 1
Houston 1
Jefferson 5
Johnson 2
Knox 52
Lawrence 2
Lewis 2
Lincoln 1
Loudon 8
Macon 3
Madison 5
Marion 6
Marshall 1
Maury 11
McMinn 3
McNairy 1
Meigs 1
Monroe 3
Montgomery 13
Morgan 1
Obion 1
Overton 2
Perry 2
Putnam 24
Roane 2
Robertson 27
Rutherford 57
Scott 2
Sevier 7
Shelby 396
Smith 1
Sullivan 11
Sumner 164
Tipton 16
Trousdale 3
Unicoi 1
Union 1
Warren 1
Washington 14
Wayne 1
Weakley 1
White 1
Williamson 111
Wilson 32
Non-Tennessee Resident 192
Unknown 101
Total 1,834

Case Management Protocol

  • TDH will post updated COVID-19 cases including county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.
  • The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.
  • TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including:  Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:     

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing
  • Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
  • Stay home if you are sick
  • Stay away from people who are sick

 


COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives