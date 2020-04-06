By the Numbers: A Massive Nationwide Response

Washington, D.C. – When the world has faced trying times, Americans have never failed to rise to the occasion. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is and will be no exception.



U.S. Sparing no expense to win this fight



“We have the best doctors, the best military leaders, and the best logistics professionals anywhere in the world,” President Donald Trump said yesterday. “And we’re orchestrating a massive federal response unlike anything our country has ever seen or done.”

Here’s what just part of that response looks like, by the numbers:

By tomorrow, the Federal Government will have deployed over 3,000 military and public health professionals to New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and other parts of our country most affected by Coronavirus.

In the last 7 days, FEMA has airlifted crucial supplies and protective equipment from every corner of the Earth. Since last Sunday, cargo planes have delivered nearly 300 million gloves, almost 8 million masks, and 3 million gowns.

The government is delivering an additional 600,000 N95 masks to New York City to support its public hospital system, as requested by Mayor Bill de Blasio. Another 200,000 will be delivered to Suffolk County on Long Island.

Over the last 48 hours, FEMA has delivered an additional 500 ventilators to New Jersey. In addition, Louisiana has received 200, Michigan has received 300, and Illinois has gotten or will get 600 to address potential hotspots.

As of yesterday, the United States has tested and given results to 1.67 million people—far more than any other country on Earth.

In addition to these public health actions, President Trump has worked with Congress to prioritize the economic needs of American workers and small businesses. The $2+ trillion CARES Act signed into law on March 27th provides qualifying families with $2,400 in tax-free payments, along with an additional $500.00 for each child.



The Paycheck Protection Program, which launched Friday, approved more than 17,500 loans valued at over $5.4 billion on its first day. These loans, intended to keep more Americans employed, are 100% forgivable if used for qualifying expenses and if all employees are kept on payroll.





We may be apart for Holy Week, but now is the time for the power of prayer



VP Pence: There’s light at the end of the tunnel, thanks to the American people

Related Stories

Sections

Topics