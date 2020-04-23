APSU Woodward Library celebrates libraries’ resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of National Library Week

Clarksville, TN – National Library Week, April 19th – 25th, 2020, is an annual celebration highlighting the valuable role libraries, librarians, and library workers play in transforming lives and communities. Libraries are at the heart of their cities, towns, schools, and campuses.

The COVId-19 Coronavirus pandemic has dramatically and quickly changed American life.

The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Felix G. Woodward Library, along with most libraries across the country, has temporarily closed its physical building on the recommendation of public health officials and the American Library Association (ALA).

The lobby is open from 10:00am to 2:00pm on Mondays and Thursdays to allow students and employees to pick up and return materials.

As the impact of the current public health crisis continues to evolve and change the work of libraries and library workers, the Woodward Library is proving resourceful and resilient, serving as a rich pipeline for online content like databases and ebooks, putting laptops and hotspots in the hands of students, and continuing online reference and instructional services.

“Although the library building is closed temporarily, library services and resources continue to be available,” Joe Weber, director of Library Services, said. “I know our students miss coming to the library and we miss having them in the building, but some of the disruptions caused by COVID-19 were minimized because a good portion of the library’s operation was already online.”

The theme for National Library Week 2020, “Find your place at the library,” was chosen before the emergence of the global pandemic. To acknowledge the altered landscape, ALA flipped the script a bit on the theme. “Find the library at your place” highlights how libraries are offering virtual services and digital content their communities need now more than ever.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has issued an official proclamation in celebration of National Library Week. The proclamation can be found at: www.tnsos.net/publications/proclamations/files/1885.pdf.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries across the country each April.

Follow National Library Week activities, the American Library Association, and I Love Libraries on social media by tracking the hashtags: #NationalLibraryWeek and #LibrariesTransform.

