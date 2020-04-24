Tennessee Department of Children’s Services takes action after Juvenile Tests Positive for COVID-19

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services is working with the Tennessee Department of Health and the COVID-19 Unified Command to conduct a surge mass testing event at a Memphis youth treatment facility one day after a juvenile there tested positive.

The juvenile at the Memphis Center for Independence (CSI) was tested on Monday and the facility was notified of the positive test result on Tuesday.

The youth has been quarantined at the facility and will not return to the general program until a full recovery is documented and clearance is received by the Tennessee Department of Health in accordance with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

CSI is operated under contract by Youth Opportunity Investments. It houses 48 youth and employees 60 staff. Medical personnel will be on site Wednesday to test all youth and staff at the facility.

CSI is in the process of notifying the parents of all youth placed at the facility of possible exposure. Working with the Department of Children’s Services, CSI will continue to follow protocol for screening and care of the youth and staff at the facility. It will continue to conduct temperature checks and screen all staff for symptoms before entering the facility. Additional testing of youth and staff may be required.

CSI is a staff secured juvenile justice facility that offers a residential treatment program for male youth age 13-18 who have been adjudicated delinquent and placed into state custody.

