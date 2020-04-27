Montgomery County Government has Job Openings

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government currently has 22 positions available throughout various county departments. There are more than 40 unique departments in the county that range from emergency services to information systems to parks and recreation.

The jobs presently available include building maintenance tech, database administrator, GIS functional support specialist, part-time title clerk, administrative assistant, adult probation officer, case officer; part-time judicial commissioner, school resource officer, deputy jail, dentist, registered nurse, part-time shelter veterinarian, control officer, animal care technician, parks janitorial tech, natural resources and program manager, part-time attendant, civil engineer, truck driver, EMT, and paramedic.

“Whether you are looking for a starting point, a place to grow, or a long-term career, Montgomery County Government is a great place to work. We are looking for people of integrity who have a strong work ethic and understand the importance of public service,” stated Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

Job updates are posted regularly under current openings at the human resources department link on www.mcgtn.org

If there is an opening available with Montgomery County Government, it will be posted at that link.

