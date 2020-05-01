City of Clarksville Fleet Manager Randy Reese announces Retirement

Department leader completing 13-years with City

Clarksville, TN – Randy Reese, the City of Clarksville’s Fleet Manager since the position was created in 2015, has announced he will retire May 31st, 2020.

“It’s been an honor to head up the City Garage and take care of the City’s vehicles,” Reese said. “I’m proud that we kept everything running, and always within budget.”

Reese, 61, has called Montgomery County home since 1968. He has worked as a mechanic for more than 40 years, making his first paycheck in the business at 17 while still in high school. In all, he worked in vehicle maintenance for the City for 13 years, and previously for the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) in a similar role.

“Randy has been a solid leader for a number of years, and has done a fine job as our Fleet Manager,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “We wish him all the best in his next chapter of life.”

The Fleet Manager coordinates and supervises the Fleet Maintenance Department, which provides preventative maintenance and repair service on approximately 2,000 pieces of City equipment, ranging from vehicles to lawn mowers and chainsaws. Fleet management uses software to track and provide monthly reports on maintenance schedules, vehicle repairs and other vehicle expenses such as tires and fuel, as well as keeping parts inventories.

Mayor Pitts also announced that Billy Lee, City Garage Manager and the department’s current second in command, will serve as Interim Fleet Manager while a search for a new department head is conducted.

Reese said he plans to stay in the community, where he has family and grandchildren.

“I worked with a lot of fine people, and I’m sure the City will keep moving forward,” Reese said.

