CMCSS has three Schools receive Tennessee Purple Star School Award

Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS)Montgomery County, TN – The Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission (MIC3) Tennessee has announced that Clarksville’s  Ringgold Elementary School, Rossview Middle School, and Rossview High School have been awarded the Tennessee Purple Star School Award (PSSA).

Rossview High School awarded the Tennessee Purple Star School Award

Of the six schools in the state to receive this award, three are in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS).

Millington Central High School, Millington Middle School, Ringgold Elementary School, Rossview Middle School, Rossview High School and Sequatchie Middle School are members of the inaugural class of awardees.

The Tennessee Purple Star School Award was designed to highlight military-friendly schools that show a major commitment to serving students and families connected to our nation’s military. Awardees receive a special recognition to display in their buildings.

A school must reapply every two years to maintain the recognition status.

Rossview Middle School awarded the Tennessee Purple Star School Award

Schools are eligible for the award if they have a point of contact within the school that has completed a professional development component specific to the needs of military connected students. The school website must contain a page that provides resources for military families.

The school then chooses an additional activity that aligns with the school’s population and goals.

Ringgold Elementary School awarded the Tennessee Purple Star School Award

In November 2019, the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission (MIC3) Tennessee, opened applications for the Tennessee Purple Star School Award. The award is designed to recognize military-friendly schools in Tennessee.

Children in military families experience many challenges: transfers to multiple schools, adapting to new environments or a parent deployed to a war zone. Over 30% of students in CMCSS are military-connected dependents.

The compact addresses the key educational transition issues encountered by military families including enrollment, placement, attendance, eligibility and graduation. The compact was adopted by all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Tennessee adopted the compact in 2011.

Tennessee has 2,095 active duty military and 18,206 reserve members. The Purple Star School Award aligns with the components in the Military Interstate Compact.

For more information on the Military Interstate Children’s Compact, visit their website at:

https://www.tn.gov/sbe/committees-and-initiatives/military-interstate-children-s-compact-tennessee-state-council–mic3-.html


Education

Topics

