Nashville State Community College’s Workforce and Community Development Providing Free Online Classes

Nashville State Community CollegeNashville, TN – The Office of Workforce and Community Development at Nashville State Community College is offering 10 free online courses in professional development. They are available through June 30th, 2020.

Online Courses

Due to COVID-19 Coronavirus, there are many Middle Tennesseans without a job, or may be rethinking their career plans.

Any individual can take advantage of these free, online professional development solutions provided by Nashville State.

“It’s a great opportunity right now for participants to upscale and enhance their personal and professional skills,” said Dr. Reginald Gardner, executive director of Nashville State’s Office of Workforce and Community Development.

“In addition to these courses, our team works directly with industries throughout Davidson County, Montgomery County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Humphreys County, Houston County and Stewart County to ensure residents and employees have the skills needed for a successful career,” Gardner stated.

The free online courses include:

  • 12 Steps to a Successful Job Search
  • Creating Web Pages
  • Creating Word Press Websites
  • Fundamentals of Supervision & Management
  • Individual Excellence
  • Keys to Effective Communication
  • Managing Customer Service
  • Marketing Your Business on the Internet
  • Personal Finance
  • Small Business Marketing on a Shoestring

 

Nashville State’s Office of Workforce and Community Development, provides tailored education and online training for technical, professional, and personal advancement.

To register for the free online classes, visit www.ed2go.com/workforce/SearchResults.aspx?SearchTerms=free

For more information, email .


