President Donald Trump: George Floyd’s Death Filled America ‘With Horror, Anger and Grief’

Washington, D.C. – “President Donald Trump on Saturday vowed to stop ‘mob violence,’ as he condemned riots that have broken out amid what originally were protests across the country in response to Minneapolis man George Floyd’s death in police custody earlier this week,” Fox News reports.



“The president called Floyd’s death a ‘tragedy’ and said ‘it should never have happened.’”

President Trump: I stand with Americans to stop those exploiting this tragedy

“Attorney General William Barr said Sunday that the Department of Justice will treat violence by individuals associated with Antifa as domestic terrorism in a statement that condemned the far-left group and asserted that protests against police brutality and racial inequality following George Floyd’s death have ‘been hijacked,’” Tyler Olson reports for Fox News.

A Michigan sheriff and several officers ditched riot gear to march alongside protesters in Flint Township. “As protesters gathered to march for George Floyd, the unarmed black man who died last Monday in police custody in Minneapolis, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson moved to join them.” Read more from Virginia Kruta in The Daily Caller.

“President Trump on Saturday said the SpaceX launch was an ‘inspiration for our country,’ just moments after its rocket sent astronauts into space from American soil for the first time since 2011 . . . The launch is the first time a private company, rather than a national government, has sent astronauts into orbit,” Brooke Singman reports for Fox News.

