APSU Football picked 13th by Athlon Sports, names Kordell Jackson to Preseason All-America Team

New York City – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team, the defending Ohio Valley Conference champion, continues to earn preseason recognition, Athlon Sports magazine picking it No. 13 in its preseason Top 25 poll, Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020.

In addition, Athlon Sports named 2019 consensus All-American Kordell Jackson to its Preseason FCS All-America Team, Wednesday.

It is the second time the Governors have been tabbed among the FCS’ top teams, following last week’s No. 13 preseason ranking by HERO sports. Austin Peay State University returns 14 starters and 65 athletes from last season’s team that reached the NCAA Division I Football Championship’s quarterfinal round.

Joining the APSU Govs among the Top 25 are 2020 opponents Central Arkansas (No. 11) and Jacksonville State (No. 24).

Jackson, a Birmingham, Alabama native, earned his second Preseason All-America nod. The OVC leader in interceptions last season (seven) was responsible for 10 of the APSU Govs 25 turnovers gained. When he wasn’t providing lockdown protection, Jackson could often be found in the opposing backfield, with eight of his 47 tackles resulting in lost yardage.

Ranked No. 13 in HERO Sports FCS Top 25 Preseason Poll, Wednesday, Austin Peay State University is scheduled to open its 2020 campaign with the Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff against preseason Central Arkansas, August 29th in Montgomery, Alabama. The Governors first appearance at Fortera Stadium is its September 12th OVC opener against UT Martin, which received votes in the HERO Sports Preseason Poll.

With the APSU Govs’ season opener 86 days away, the quickest way for fans to renew or purchase season tickets is to visit LetsGoPeay.com/buytickets and click on the Football Season Tickets link. Fans may also call the Austin Peay State University ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329) to complete the purchasing process.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics