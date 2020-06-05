America is fixing its Justice System, ensuring that Justice is served

Washington, D.C. – Former NFL player Scott Turner became executive director of President Donald Trump’s White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council last year. The Council focuses on help for urban and economically distressed communities throughout our country.



Turner sat down with Fox News this morning, where he addressed the recent protests, riots, and other current events facing America and its cities.

“Everybody said it couldn’t be done,” President Trump said in 2018 before signing the historic First Step Act. “They said the conservatives won’t approve it. They said the liberals won’t approve it.” This President got it done, resulting in the first major reforms to America’s criminal justice system in over a decade.

President Donald Trump is providing more funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) than any president in history. That includes $1 billion in relief to HBCUs and other minority-serving institutions as part of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic relief package.

The Trump Administration is promoting second-chance hiring in cities across America, with the ambitious goal to cut the unemployment rate for formerly incarcerated individuals to single digits within five years.

President Trump is proving that America can reform its justice system AND keep our communities safe. Both the violent crime rate and the murder rate have fallen for two consecutive years under President Trump. During his Administration, the number of murders in America’s major cities has fallen by more than 10 percent.

Real justice and progress for every American community will take time, but it starts with building on these important successes. “We need to stand together in unity as America and have those hard conversations and come up with viable outcomes and solutions,” Turner said this morning.



“We have to value the life of every American—every American citizen, no matter your color, your ethnicity, [or] your social-economic background.”



President Donald Trump: “We need healing, but we also need strength.”



Press Secretary: Let’s never forget the heroic men and women killed in duty

