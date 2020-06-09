Defund Police, Watch Crime Return

Washington, D.C. – “One feature of our current politics is how quickly bad events trigger a rush to bad policies. So it is that the response to the killing of George Floyd has sprinted past police reform to ‘defund the police,’” The Wall Street Journal editorial board writes.

“By all means let’s debate other policies and accountability in using force. But a political drive to defund police risks a return to the high-crime era of the 1960s and 1970s that damaged so many American cities.”

Click here to read more.

“Vulnerable New Yorkers want more police presence, not less; they view officers as their only protection against predation. What will the activists seeking to defund the NYPD tell these law-abiding residents—that they are now on their own?” Manhattan Institute fellow Heather Mac Donald writes in the New York Post.

“The owner of a manufacturing company based in Minneapolis has decided to move his factory after law enforcement was unable to protect the plant from burning during riots.” He said that the city’s local leaders didn’t “care about my business. They didn’t protect our people. We were all on our own.” Read more in The Daily Caller.

“Debate is no longer allowed in America’s liberal newsrooms, and the left has the scalps to prove it. James Bennet is out as New York Times editorial-page editor.” Why? Because his paper published an opinion column by a U.S. senator arguing for deploying the military if violent riots got out of control, the New York Post editorial board writes.

