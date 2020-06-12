Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office releases Deputy due to Social Media posts

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, June 8th, 2020, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) was made aware of posts made by a deputy on his social media page. Per protocol, an internal investigation was started and the deputy was placed on administrative leave.

The Professional Standards Bureau interviewed the deputy, reviewed the facts, and presented their findings to the Sheriff Thursday afternoon. Based on the information presented of social media activity prior to and while employed, Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson released the deputy from employment effective immediately.

“It is my job to protect our citizens and enforce the law impartially and without prejudice. In order to accomplish this, I have to have confidence that our deputies share those same values,” said Sheriff John Fuson. “The posts made on social media, do not reflect the character or values of this office.”

Social media background checks were not part of the pre-employment screening process in 2016. Starting in 2018, a more detailed background check became part of the pre-employment screening process.

“Had these posts been noticed then, the deputy would not have been considered for employment. In light of this incident, more resources will be added to ensure deeper social media background checks,” said Sheriff Fuson. “Hopefully together we can move forward from this incident.”

