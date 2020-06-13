Clarksville Revenue Office to resume In-Person Payments, Monday

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, June 15th, 2020, the City of Clarksville’s Revenue Office will begin allowing customers to conduct their City revenue business in person by appointment.

Appointments will be available from 8:00am to 4:30pm Monday through Friday and can be made by contacting the Clarksville Finance and Revenue Department at 931.645.7436.

In an effort to implement best social distancing practices, no more than two customers will be allowed in the Revenue lobby at one time.

Customers who arrive at City Hall without an appointment will be asked to await the next available slot or to make an appointment. Several appointments are available each day and the Revenue Office will work diligently to get in as many customers as safely as possible.

Customers should arrive no earlier than 5 minutes before the scheduled appointment. Additionally, customers unable to keep an appointment should contact the Revenue office in advance to reschedule.

In addition to traditional security measures, customers will be asked to respond to several COVID-19 Coronavirus related questions and have a touch-free temperature check before entering the Revenue Office.

At this time, the Revenue Office is not offering Tennessee Department of Motor Vehicles services. The office will reintroduce DMV services at a later time with a more advanced scheduling application. Parking Commission-related business is included in the resuming of in-person services by appointment.

Customers are encouraged to use the drop box outside of Clarksville City Hall, or to make payments by mail or online, when possible.

