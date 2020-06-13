Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Statement on Protests

Tennessee State GovernmentNashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued the following statement:

“We encourage Tennesseans to exercise their First Amendment rights and have seen many examples of peaceful protests across our state in recent weeks.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee

“As demonstrations continue, we will continue to protect Tennesseans’ right to peaceful assembly, while also reassuring citizens that lawlessness, autonomous zones, and violence will not be tolerated.”

“Further, Tennessee law expressly prohibits camping on state property not expressly designated as a campground area, and that law will be enforced.”

 


