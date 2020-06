FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: June 13th, 2020

Silver Spring, MD – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is continuing to take action in the ongoing response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic:

This week, the FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Cue Health Inc.’s Cue COVID-19 Coronavirus Test.

This test is authorized for use at the Point of Care, that is, in patient care settings, operating under a CLIA Certificate of Waiver, Certificate of Compliance, or Certificate of Accreditation.

Point-of-care testing means that results are delivered to patients in patient-care settings, like hospitals, urgent care centers, and emergency rooms, instead of samples being sent to a laboratory. This approach gives patients more immediate access to test results.

The FDA issued a warning letter to EUCYT Laboratories, LLC, for, among other things, marketing an unapproved exosome product for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19 Coronavirus. There are currently no FDA-approved products to prevent or treat COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Testing updates:

To date, the FDA has authorized 135 tests under EUAs, which include 114 molecular tests, 20 antibody tests, and 1 antigen test.

