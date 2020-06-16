|
|
|
|
Tennessee Department of Education releases First 5 School Reopening Toolkits to Provide Districts with Guidance, Resources after COVID-19 School Closures
Nashville, TN – Today, the Tennessee Department of Education has released the first five reopening toolkits in a series of 20+ topic-specific resources to help guide district leaders in local decision-making for school reopening this fall.
In addition to the Overview Guide for LEAs, which serves as a high-level guidance document to provide broad questions and considerations for local districts, there will be 26 toolkits released over the next two weeks focused on key topics to assist Tennessee’s district and school leaders as they make local reopening plans.
“These reopening toolkits represent an incredible amount of work done across our districts and the department to gather best practices, recommendations, and information that will help spur critical and creative thinking about how our state—and our nation—navigates a completely new era of education,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn.
“We hope these toolkits provide our district and school leaders with considerations and guidance as they make the best local decisions for the upcoming school year,” Schwinn stated.
The department will continue to update toolkits after release to reflect district practices.
Today, these are the first five toolkits that are available for districts to utilize:
The forthcoming reopening toolkits will also be robust resources to dig deeper into considerations, best practices, and recommendations around additional critical topics. The following toolkits will be released following this schedule:
Tuesday, June 16th, 2020
Wednesday, June 17th, 2020
Thursday, June 18th, 2020
Friday, June 19th, 2020
Monday, June 22nd, 2020
The reopening toolkits, along with other guidance documents and resources, are available to schools and districts on the Tennessee Department of Education’s reopening guidance webpage: https://www.tn.gov/education/health-and-safety/update-on-coronavirus/reopening-guidance.html.
|
