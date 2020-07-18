Clarksville Gas and Water Department payment feature access to be temporarily down for System Updates

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s customer online bill payment, WebConnect, and pay-by-phone payment feature, Utility Billing Line, will be down temporarily on Sunday, July 19th, 2020 from 4:00am until approximately 7:00am for system software updates by the service provider.

The payment feature access interruption is necessary and important to make standard system updates for security and to optimize operating system performance.

Please check back for payment feature access. Convenient customer service center drop off boxes located at 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard and 2215 Madison Street are available for bill payment deposit at any hour.

The Clarksville Gas and Water main phone line, 931.645.7400, and the emergency after-hours number, 931.645.0116, will be operational for gas, water and sewer emergency calls.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

