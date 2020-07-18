Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Austin Peay State University Track and Field earns USTFCCCA All-Academic Team honors

July 18, 2020 | Print This Post
 

APSU Women's Track and FieldNew Orleans, LA – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced its 2020 NCAA Division I Women’s Track and Field All-Academic Teams, with Austin Peay State University (APSU) among 264 different programs honored for academic excellence.

Austin Peay State University Track and Field OVC 2020 Champions. (APSU Sports Information)

To be honored as a USTFCCCA All-Academic team, the cumulative GPA (not 2019-20 academic year, not semester) for all student-athletes on the institution’s NCAA Squad List for Indoor and/or Outdoor Track and Field must be 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period, certifiable by either NCAA Faculty Rep or NCAA Compliance Coordinator or Registrar’s Office.

Institutions utilizing a different GPA scale must convert the GPA to a 4.0 scale using the standard conversion method [GPA/Scale x 4.0].

With a 3.25 cumulative grade-point average, the Govs were among six Ohio Valley Conference universities to earn All-Academic Team honors.


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives