FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: July 18th, 2020

Silver Spring, MD – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today announced the following actions taken in its ongoing response effort to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic:

As part of the FDA’s effort to protect consumers, the agency issued warning letters to operators of two websites (www.hydroxychloroquine-online.com and www.pharmaboosters.com) that market unapproved COVID-19 Coronavirus products.

There are currently no FDA-approved drugs to prevent or treat COVID-19 Coronavirus. Consumers concerned about COVID-19 Coronavirus should consult with their health care provider. Consumers can visit BeSafeRx to learn about how to safely buy medicine online.

On July 15th, 2020, the agency approved an abbreviated new drug application, or generic, for heparin sodium. This drug is an anti-coagulant to prevent blood clotting. The FDA recognizes the increased demand for certain products during the COVID-19 Coronavirus public health emergency and remains deeply committed to facilitating access to medical products to help address critical needs of the American public.

FDA issued Emergency Use Authorizations to:

Testing updates:

To date, the FDA has currently authorized 184 tests under EUAs; these include 152 molecular tests, 30 antibody tests, and 2 antigen tests.

