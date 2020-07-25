|
Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library to begin Phase 2 modified reopening Monday, August 3rd
Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library will begin a phase 2 modified reopening to the public at 9:00am Monday, August 3rd, 2020.
Due to the continuing threat of COVID-19 Coronavirus we will continue to operate in a very safe manner but are slightly modifying/expanding our offerings to better serve Montgomery County residents.
What are the changes patrons will see during this modified phase beginning on Monday the 3rd until at least August 30th?
We ask the public to begin to gradually return items that they have had for months so that other patrons may enjoy those materials and so they don’t flood the library on August 21st, the current due date. If you are someone who needs to remain at home due to COVID, please give us a call in August and we will renew your items.
During this phase 2 modified period, the length of which is unknown at this time, the library will continue with the suspension of all programming, meeting room use and acceptance of donations. Browsing of the full collection is suspended. Masks are required to enter the building for anyone 13 or older in accordance with the current Executive Order by the County Mayor. The library may have several more phases of reopening before returning to normal operations than other county offices due to the nature of its mission and interaction with patrons.
The library’s book return at the back of the building continues to be open. All library materials returned will be quarantined for three days before being recirculated as a precautionary measure.
Items may be placed on hold either by using your online library account (use your library card number and 4-digit pin), or by calling the library for assistance at 931.648.8826 during or open hours or using this link: https://d6.mcgtn.org/library/about/contact.
Shifting outcomes during the next weeks could cause library hours and some of the above procedures to change; updates will be provided on the library’s website banner at: www.mcgtn.org/library and also on the library’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CMCPublicLibrary/ Library staff continue to push out interactive programming on the FB page to provide educational and interactive resources to the community.
About the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library champions learning and reading, ignites imaginations, and delivers access to information and ideas. Learn more at www.mcgtn.org/library
The library is located at 230 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, TN.
