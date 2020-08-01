Marsha Blackburn Bill Allowing Americans to Sue China for Coronavirus Passes Judiciary Committee

Washington, D.C. – Senator Blackburn’s Civil Justice for Victims of COVID Act to allow Americans to sue China in federal court for its role in causing the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic has passed the Judiciary Committee.

The bill is cosponsored by Senators Martha McSally (R-Ariz.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), and Shelly Moore Capito (R-W.V.).

“China’s Communist Party must face consequences for concealing and now profiting off the COVID-19 pandemic they enabled,” Senator Blackburn said.

The costs are devastating: trillions of dollars in economic damage, millions of American jobs lost, and over a half million deaths worldwide – and counting. Business owners and families who have lost loved ones deserve justice,” stated Senator Blackburn.

“Under this legislation, Americans will have the opportunity to bring a lawsuit against China in U.S. court and recover compensation for the harm caused to our country,” continued Senator Blackburn.

The Civil Justice for Victims of COVID Act:

Gives federal courts authority to hear claims that China has caused or substantially contributed to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

Strips China of its sovereign immunity for reckless actions that caused the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and creates a cause of action.

Authorizes federal courts to freeze Chinese assets.

Is closely modeled after the 2016 Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA) that gave more legal remedies to victims of terrorism, particularly 9/11 victims.

More information about the Civil Justice for Victims of COVID Act and Senator Blackburn’s work on China may be found here.

