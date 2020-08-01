Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Marsha Blackburn Bill Allowing Americans to Sue China for Coronavirus Passes Judiciary Committee

August 1, 2020 | Print This Post
 

U.S. SenateWashington, D.C. – Senator Blackburn’s Civil Justice for Victims of COVID Act to allow Americans to sue China in federal court for its role in causing the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic has passed the Judiciary Committee.

The bill is cosponsored by Senators Martha McSally (R-Ariz.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), and Shelly Moore Capito (R-W.V.).

“China’s Communist Party must face consequences for concealing and now profiting off the COVID-19 pandemic they enabled,” Senator Blackburn said. 

Senator Marsha Blackburn.

Senator Marsha Blackburn.

The costs are devastating: trillions of dollars in economic damage, millions of American jobs lost, and over a half million deaths worldwide – and counting. Business owners and families who have lost loved ones deserve justice,” stated Senator Blackburn.

“Under this legislation, Americans will have the opportunity to bring a lawsuit against China in U.S. court and recover compensation for the harm caused to our country,” continued Senator Blackburn.

The Civil Justice for Victims of COVID Act: 

  • Gives federal courts authority to hear claims that China has caused or substantially contributed to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. 
  • Strips China of its sovereign immunity for reckless actions that caused the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and creates a cause of action. 
  • Authorizes federal courts to freeze Chinese assets. 
  • Is closely modeled after the 2016 Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA) that gave more legal remedies to victims of terrorism, particularly 9/11 victims.

More information about the Civil Justice for Victims of COVID Act and Senator Blackburn’s work on China may be found here.


Sections

Politics

Topics

, , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      August 2020
      S M T W T F S
      « Jul    
       1
      2345678
      9101112131415
      16171819202122
      23242526272829
      3031  