Clarksville Police Department Tactical Unit will be training in Downtown Area, Thursday
Clarksville, TN – On Thursday August 13th, 2020 between the hours of 9:00am and 3:00pm.
Members of the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) will conduct training inside of 200 North Second Street which is a building scheduled for demolition.
The training will include use of explosives which may be heard in the surrounding downtown area.
