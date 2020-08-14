City of Clarksville names Dennis Newburn Community Development Director

Experienced leader wants “All Residents to Thrive”

Clarksville, TN – Dennis Newburn, who has more than 25 years of experience as a community development professional, has been named director of Clarksville’s Office of Housing and Community Development.

“I’ve found Clarksville to be a vibrant and growing community, and I’m impressed with the friendliness and positive attitudes of the City’s people, leadership and staff,” Newburn said.

“I’m excited to be working with people who are dedicated to supplying decent and affordable housing and expanding the ability of all residents to thrive,” stated Newburn.

Newburn arrives from Mesa, AZ, where he served as the city’s Community Revitalization Coordinator from 2015 to 2019. Earlier, he was Programs Director for the Inland Fair Housing and Mediation Board in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, and Regional Housing Manager for the Rural Community Assistance Corp. in West Sacramento, CA.

As a consultant, he has provided technical assistance on affordable housing development to nonprofits, local governments and several Native American tribes.

“Dennis Newburn has an impressive track record in housing and redevelopment, and he is experienced in the things we need to do in our Office of Housing & Community Development,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “I’m thrilled that he has decided to join us in our efforts to ensure Clarksville’s prosperity extends into all parts of our community.”

Newburn also has been a leader in his field, serving on the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) Community Revitalization and Development Committee, and recently as Vice President of Community Revitalization and Development for the Arizona Chapter of NAHRO.

Clarksville’s Office of Housing & Community Development administers various programs that flow to the City from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, such as Community Development Block Grants. Much of the office’s work is directed toward neighborhood revitalization, economic development, programs to battle homelessness and to provide improved community facilities to benefit low- and moderate-income persons.

