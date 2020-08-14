Clarksville Gas Department Department to begin Gas line work on Red River Bridge, Monday

Project may cause delays on North Second Street, Riverside Drive

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, August 17th, 2020, Clarksville Gas Department Department contractors will begin a natural gas main line improvement project on North Second Street under the Lewis Memorial Bridge over the Red River between North Riverside Drive and Quarry Road.

Contractors will stage equipment along both sides of the bridge and the gas main work will be performed in areas underneath the bridge on weekdays during daylight hours.

The project will cause significant activity near the bridge. Every effort will be made to minimize the impact to pedestrian and vehicle traffic. It will be necessary at times to temporarily close North Second Street lanes near the bridge or implement lane shifts.

Motorists traveling through the work zone may expect some traffic delays and congestion throughout the duration of the project and are advised to choose an alternate route when possible.

Weather permitting, the natural gas main line improvement project is planned to be finished within 90 days.

Questions or concerns may be addressed by calling Clarksville Gas at 931.645.7422 from 8:00am to 4:30pm Monday through Friday.

