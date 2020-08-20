Friends of Manna Café Ministries to hold Back to School Bash August 29th

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, August 29th, 2020, Friends of Manna Café Ministries, along with Hands & Feet 4 Christ, will host a Back to School Bash from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at Manna Village, 605 Providence Boulevard, Clarksville, TN. There will be games, food, clothes, live music, school supplies, and more.

This event will take place rain or shine. Please join us as we kick off this unprecedented school year. All events are free to the community.

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics