Lamar Alexander says Tennessee Could Receive Up to One Million New Rapid, Reliable $5 COVID-19 Tests during October

Maryville, TN – United States Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) released the following statement Friday, August 28th, 2020:

“The Donald Trump Administration has announced that during the next three months the federal government will help make available 150 million new Abbott COVID-19 antigen diagnostic tests costing $5.00 each that deliver rapid results in 15 minutes.”

“This could mean as many as one million additional tests just during October for use in Tennessee hospitals, doctors’ offices and other health care settings to help schools, colleges, child care centers and workplaces continue to safely reopen.”

“Until there are more treatments and a vaccine, such a large number of cheap and reliable rapid tests is one of the biggest steps yet toward giving Americans more confidence to go back to school, back to work and out to eat.”

