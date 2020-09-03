Clarksville Downtown Parking changes go into effect September 8th

Clarksville Downtown Parking Plan includes Four-Hour Limit at all On-Street Meters

Clarksville, TN – On Tuesday, September 8th, 2020, the new downtown parking plan approved last month by the Clarksville Parking Commission will take effect.

The changes apply only to on-street metered spaces, which will now require a 25-cent payment to begin a parking session.

The plan also expands the time limit at on-street metered spaces to four hours.

The changes do not raise parking rates and are designed to create a simpler, more consumer-friendly approach to downtown parking and overcome some of the system’s equipment and enforcement challenges.

The changes taking effect on Tuesday include:

Deactivating all parking sensors, and requiring a 25-cent payment to start a downtown parking session.

The first 25 cents provides 15 minutes of parking time and one hour of courtesy time.

Thereafter, parking will remain $2.00 per hour, payable by coin or credit card, and parking sessions will be limited to a 4-hour maximum at all on-street metered parking spaces.

The effective rate for four hours of parking will be $6.25.

Also notable:

The changes do not affect fees and procedures in place at the downtown public parking garages and city-controlled surface parking lots.

On-street metered parking spaces remain free on weekends and after 5:00pm on weekdays.

The plan, which was approved unanimously, was recommended to the Parking Commission by Premier Parking, a consultant hired to provide parking management, and the City Finance and Revenue Department, which supervises parking operations.

