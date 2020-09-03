|
Clarksville Downtown Parking changes go into effect September 8th
Clarksville Downtown Parking Plan includes Four-Hour Limit at all On-Street Meters
Clarksville, TN – On Tuesday, September 8th, 2020, the new downtown parking plan approved last month by the Clarksville Parking Commission will take effect.
The changes apply only to on-street metered spaces, which will now require a 25-cent payment to begin a parking session.
The plan also expands the time limit at on-street metered spaces to four hours.
The changes do not raise parking rates and are designed to create a simpler, more consumer-friendly approach to downtown parking and overcome some of the system’s equipment and enforcement challenges.
The changes taking effect on Tuesday include:
Deactivating all parking sensors, and requiring a 25-cent payment to start a downtown parking session.
The first 25 cents provides 15 minutes of parking time and one hour of courtesy time.
Thereafter, parking will remain $2.00 per hour, payable by coin or credit card, and parking sessions will be limited to a 4-hour maximum at all on-street metered parking spaces.
The effective rate for four hours of parking will be $6.25.
Also notable:
The changes do not affect fees and procedures in place at the downtown public parking garages and city-controlled surface parking lots.
On-street metered parking spaces remain free on weekends and after 5:00pm on weekdays.
The plan, which was approved unanimously, was recommended to the Parking Commission by Premier Parking, a consultant hired to provide parking management, and the City Finance and Revenue Department, which supervises parking operations.
