Austin Peay State University President Dannelle Whiteside’s September 9th Facebook, Instagram livestream

September 10, 2020
 

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Every Wednesday, Austin Peay State University (APSU) Interim President Dannelle Whiteside delivers a live message on Facebook and Instagram.

Austin Peay State University Interim President Dannelle Whiteside. (APSU)

You can see her latest livestream (from September 9th, 2020) in the video below. She discussed the latest COVID-19 Coronavirus numbers and trends affecting campus, discussed how the pandemic has affected music classes on campus and talked about supporting the football team against Pitt at 3:00pm Saturday, September 12th.

To see the live stream, go to https://www.facebook.com/austinpeay or IGTV at https://www.instagram.com/austinpeay.

