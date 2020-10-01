Austin Peay State University Art + Design to welcome Chloë Bass to kick off CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Art + Design with support from The Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts is pleased to host multiform conceptual artist Chloë Bass to kick off the 2020-21 CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series season.

“We are so excited to host artist Chloë Bass as our first visiting speaker of the season,” said Michael Dickins, chair of the Visiting Artist Speaker Committee.

“Her ‘Wayfinding’ project, presented by The Studio Museum in Harlem, gained national attention as a yearlong public art project in St. Nicholas Park and took on new life in NYC when the city was shut down due to COVID-19 Coronavirus,” Dickins stated.

“As all of our CECA Visiting Artists will be joining us via Zoom this year, this presented a unique opportunity to which Bass will be presenting a new piece created specifically for our event and this new platform,” Dickins added. “Though I always enjoy bringing these artists to Clarksville, I am excited to be able to open up our renowned speaker series to the rest of the world.”

Bass’s lecture will be at 6:00pm Tuesday, October 6th, 2020, via Zoom. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/2Sd2Rr3.

“Hosting the artist talks via Zoom Webinar, we are no longer limited by the seats in the lecture hall,” Dickins said. “All of our events have always been free and open to the public – now we’ll be reaching a larger audience.”

Bass is a multiform conceptual artist working in performance, situation, conversation, publication and installation. Her work uses daily life as a site of deep research to address scales of intimacy: where patterns hold and break as group sizes expand.

Bass’s work recognized internationally

She began her work with a focus on the individual (The Bureau of Self-Recognition, 2011-13), has recently concluded a study of pairs (The Book of Everyday Instruction, 2015-17), and will continue to scale up gradually until she’s working at the scale of the metropolis. She is working on Obligation To Others Holds Me in My Place (2018-22), an investigation of intimacy at the scale of immediate families.

Bass has held numerous fellowships and residencies. She is a 2020-2022 faculty fellow for the Seminar in Public Engagement at the Center for Humanities (City University of New York Graduate Center), a 2020-22 Lucas Art Fellow at Montalvo Art Center and was a 2019 Art Matters grantee. Previous recent honors include a residency at Denniston Hill, the Recess Analog Artist-in-Residence and a BRIC Media Arts Fellowship.

Her projects have appeared nationally and internationally, including recent exhibits at The Studio Museum in Harlem, Kunsthalle Wilhelmshaven, BAK basis voor actuele kunst, the Knockdown Center, the Kitchen, the Brooklyn Museum, CUE Art Foundation, Elizabeth Foundation for the Arts Project Space, The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, the James Gallery and elsewhere.

Reviews, mentions of and interviews about her work have appeared in Artforum, The New York Times, Hyperallergic, The Brooklyn Rail, BOMB, Temporary Art Review and Artnews among others.

Her monograph was published by The Operating System in December 2018. She also has a chapbook, “#sky #nofilter,” forthcoming from DoubleCross Press. Her short-form writing has been published on Hyperallergic, Arts.Black and the Walker Reader.

She is an assistant professor of art at Queens College, CUNY, where she co-runs Social Practice Queens with Gregory Sholette.

Bass also will visit via Zoom Art + Design’s senior capstone class to discuss professional development on Oct. 5. This is a unique opportunity for our students to directly engage with nationally recognized artists.

Bass is based in Brooklyn, New York, and St. Louis, Missouri.

To learn more

For more on Chloë Bass and her work, visit: www.chloebass.com.

For more on this lecture, contact Dickins at *protected email* .

For future CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series events, visit www.apsu.edu/art-design/exhibitions-speakers/visiting-artists.php.

All events are free and open to the public. All ages are welcome.

