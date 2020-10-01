Marsha Blackburn: How Can Comey, Rosenstein and Yates Have Been So Oblivious?

Washington, D.C. – This morning, Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, joined Fox Business’s Morning with Maria to discuss former FBI Director Jim Comey’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.

“This was our third day of hearings [on Crossfire Hurricane]. We have had Rosenstein. We’ve had Yates. Now we have Comey, and it is inconceivable that the three of them, DOJ and FBI, were oblivious to this taking place,” said Senator Blackburn.

“I told Jim Comey yesterday, ‘Look, we’re trying to figure out who cooked up this plot, who gave the order to carry it out, and who did the dirty work.’ And we’re still trying to fill out that narrative because the three of them now have said they don’t know who did this or who carried it out or who came up with it. But I have to tell you: that DNI letter was pretty helpful in figuring it out,” Blackburn stated.

You can watch the full segment, below.

