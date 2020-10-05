Marsha Blackburn Report: Amy Coney Barrett is a Brilliant Jurist, Role Model

Washington, D.C. – Last week, President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve as an Associate Justice on the United States Supreme Court. Judge Barrett is a respected constitutionalist with a proven record of upholding the rule of law.

She understands that it is a judge’s job to interpret the law, not make the law, and is committed to safeguarding our religious liberties at a time when these freedoms are increasingly under attack.

ICYMI, Judge Barrett has a Tennessee connection! After graduating from Rhodes College in Memphis, she received her law degree from Notre Dame Law School, where she is now a professor.

On Thursday, I had the opportunity to meet with Judge Barrett in the Capitol and I understand why people describe her as one of the finest legal scholars of her generation. If confirmed, she will also be the first mother of school-age children to hold a seat on the Court.

Unfortunately, some on the left are attacking Judge Barrett for being a church-going working mom. Religion should never be a disqualifier for holding public office or serving on the federal bench; this sort of litmus test is prohibited by the Constitution and federal law. I will not watch from afar as radicals turn her into a villain. That’s why I led my fellow female Republican colleagues at a press conference, where we defended Judge Barrett against these outrageous attacks.

In the coming weeks, I look forward to listening as Judge Barrett presents her record before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and demonstrates her ability to rule fairly, justly, and with utmost faith to the Constitution.

James Comey Damaged Our National Security Institutions

Former FBI Director James Comey testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee this week. He was evasive, deceitful, and smug. My colleagues and I are trying to figure out who cooked up the plot to spy on the Donald Trump campaign, who gave the order, and who did the dirty work. But remember: Congress does not have the constitutional authority to bring criminal charges against James Comey or any potential accomplices.

That power rests with U.S. Attorney John Durham and the Department of Justice.

Following the hearing, former Deputy Assistant Attorney General John Yoo joined me live via Facebook for an in-depth dive into James Comey’s role in the plot to spy on the President.

Coronavirus Resources

COVID-19 Coronavirus testing sites can be found here.

General information about the coronavirus can be found here.

Information regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT at 877.857.2945.

Information for cleaning and disinfecting your home when someone is sick can be found here.

